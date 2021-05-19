100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 29, 1921
Theatrical company has headquartered here
The Harriett Players, headed by Jon A. Reynolds and Mabel Hart, two well known and featured players from the East, arrived in Montpelier last week. They motored all the way in their Haynes touring car.
The Harriett Players have been connected with some of the largest theatrical enterprises in the East and Middle West and intend to make Montpelier their headquarters for the summer. They will play all the surrounding territory, and if the tour proves successful, Mr. Reynolds will give the people a surprise next year in the way of a mammoth canvas theatre in which he will present the latest and best of New York plays in a metropolitan manner.
Jimmy Hart, a light comedian who has a long list of successes to his credit, will soon arrive from Houston, Texas, and thus round out one of the best stock companies playing these parts. Mr. Reynolds and Miss Hart are thoroughly impressed with the beauty of Idaho and the congeniality of its people and wish to become firmly established in this area, thereby making it their permanent summer location.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 16, 1946
Joint meeting held to discuss teacher employment problem
Possible measures to solve the critical teacher employment problem in Montpelier were discussed at a joint meeting of the school board Tuesday in the Burgoyne Hotel. The request was in the form of a resolution expressing the view of 28 teachers employed in the system. It asked for an increase of $300 for each teacher and pointed out that living costs far exceeded the increase in salaries granted over the past five years.
The Montpelier median salary is approximately $1,550 based on the 28 salaries ranging from $1,300 to $2,200. Fourteen teachers in the system are receiving less salary than is being paid for the most common menial labor, requiring no scholastic qualifications what ever, Sup’t. A. J. Winters said.
School board members pointed out that school tax was now at $25 million for school operation and $7 million for retirement of bonds, which was at the legal limit, and there was no possibility for increased revenue from this source.
An additional $8,400 would be requested to meet the teacher’s requested pay increase.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 20, 1971
Measurements provide data for use in water release from reservoir
Water level in the Montpelier Creek reservoir continues to rise each day in spite of the continual release of 60 to 100 cubic feet per second of water through the outlet pipe in the dam. Measurements of outflow from the reservoir, as well as water level and inflow from Montpelier Creek, are made daily by Soil Conservation Service technicians. Data from these measurements are used by the Montpelier Irrigation Company to regulate water releases from the reservoir so that flooding will not take place in Montpelier.
The halfway mark in the reservoir was passed some time Sunday night as the water storage stood at 2,040 acre feet including dead storage Monday morning. Total storage capacity is 4,050 acre feet. The water surface has been rising at the rate of 1 to 1.5 feet per day since May 1 and is presently within 16 feet of flowing over the emergency spillway on the east end of the dam.
It appears that the inflow to the reservoir from Montpelier Creek is gradually dropping as the snow cover in the Whiskey Flat and Little Beaver areas is pretty well gone.
The considerable depths of snow above 7,500 feet elevation will cause Montpelier Creek to flow in the range of 100 second feet for another two or three weeks.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
May 22, 1996
Bear Lake High School to graduate students next week
It’s that time of year once again when the Bear Lake High School seniors put on their caps and gowns and receive their graduation diplomas at the annual commencement exercises. Graduation will be held at the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle on Wednesday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. The theme the class of 1996 has chosen for their graduation is, “You can’t go against the wind, but you can adjust the sails.”
Among all the hustle and bustle of getting things ready, one of the major things is determining who the top five graduates of the class are. This year’s Valedictorian is Brooke Matthews. The Salutatorian to represent the graduating class is Nicole Hayes. The other top three graduates include Nancy Harris, Erin Eborn, and Jamece Hammond.