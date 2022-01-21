Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Bear Lake News
January 26, 1922
O. S. L. Freight Depot Destroyed By Fire
A disastrous fire occurred in Montpelier shortly after eight o'clock last night, when the 0. S. L. Freight Depot burned to the ground. It is not known how the fire started and gained such a headway before being discovered, but the supposition is that it was caused by an • overheated stove in the building. By the time the alarm had been sounded the north end of the building was ablaze, and from then on, all efforts to check the fire proved futile. The Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to the alarm, but on account of an inadequate water supply, were unable to accomplish much, except keep the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings. Some of .the equipment in the offices was saved. Due to the fact that the night was calm and that the building stood apart from other buildings, no further dam age was done. Agent F. N. Bryden stated this morning that the amount of the loss was not known, but was estimated at at least $10,000. The Gray News Company had most of their stock stored there, amounting to about $2,000 and it was all destroyed. An investigation into the cause of the fire is being held today. The building was a landmark in Montpelier, having been built in 1883, the year following the building of the railroad through here, and John Baker, the first Freight Agent, now County Clerk of Beaverhead County and a resident of Dillon, Montana, resided in part of the' building. Many of the older residents here, last night recalled when they had danced in the building in the early days, that being the only building large enough for the purpose. The original building has been remodeled and built onto several times, and up until about seven years ago, was used for both a freight and passenger depot. Following the erection of the new passenger depot, the building was used for a freight depot and the offices of Freight Agent, Dispatchers and the Western Union Night office occupied the building. The north end of the passenger depot is being fitted up for temporary use as a freight depot
75 years ago
News Examiner
January 23, 1947
83 Couple Licensed In 1946
Marriage licenses were issued to 83 couples at the auditor's office in Paris during 1946, the largest number since 1942, when 169 couples made applications, reports Sam V. Tunks. The contracting parties were from nine states and of these 110 gave their residence as Idaho. Wyoming was next with 25, and following were Utah with 23; Colorado, 3; and South Dakota, California, Washington, Tennessee, and Montana with one each.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 20, 1972
CLUB MEMBERS-TO MARCH FOR DIMES
Montpelier Mothers Club will begin their March of Dimes on the sound of the Montpelier Fire Department siren at 6 p.m. on Monday, announce the co-chairmen, Mrs. James Davenport, club president, and Mrs. Farrell Larsen.
Roger Toomer, general chairman of the Bear Lake County March, said elsewhere in the county volunteer workers will also begin their house-to-house canvass on Monday.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
January 22, 1997
School board looks at long range plans, building needs
The Bear Lake school district board discussed some long range plans involving building needs at he last regular board meeting held Jan,13.
Glay Homer told the board that some of the most pressing needs at the high school are roof repairs, more space for students to eat, and more dressing room space for athletes.