Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 16, 1922
GEORGETOWN PLAY PRESENTED WELL
A medium sized and appreciative audience greeted the Georgetown Dramatic club at the Gem Theatre last Friday evening when the organization presented "The Iron Hand" a comedy drama in four acts. Some little interest was lost by the audience C wing to unusual long waits between acts, but was made up by the splendid specialties presented. The first specialty was a singing and dancing stunt by Mrs. H Tippets accompanied by Marcella Collett at the piano. Between the second and third acts" the Goofy Gang" sang a comic selection, and a third was a comic recitation by Alma N. Nielsen, which was well received.
75 years ago
News Examiner
February 13, 1947
STREAMLINER WILL STOP IN MONTPELIER
The City of Portland Streamliner, both eastbound and westbound, will make stops at Montpelier starting February 16 but passengers must have seat or sleeping car reservations before boarding, reports O. N. Regnier, Union Pacific agent. Westbound streamliner No. 105 arrives at 3:30 p.m. and eastbound No. 106 arrives at 11:55 a.m. A general change in passenger train schedule is effective February 16.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 10, 1972
To Inform Citizens On Paris Hearing
Mayor Russell Athay today announced the Paris City Council has called a public meeting at 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 16 in the courtroom of the Courthouse.
Purpose of the meeting is to inform the citizenry on the Hearing held January 18 which was called as a result of a complaint issued last December by the Idaho State Board of Health at which the Examiner found the City of Paris was in violation of the "Rules and Regulations of the Establishment of Standards of Water Quality and for Waste Water Treatment Requirements of waters of the State of Idaho."
An Interim Order was issued requiring retention of an engineering firm which is to prepare preliminary plans for construction of a disposal plant, and also that the city complete financing arrangements, A more detailed explanation of the Interim Order will be made at next Wednesday's meeting.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 12, 1997
School district receives check for $25,000
Bear Lake School District recently received a check for $25,000 from the Allinger Trust for improvements at Allinger Park. Cost of projects completed last summer came to $16,000 of the $25,000. Those projects included new scoreboards, fencing around the BMX track and completion of the concession stand.
Most of the remaining $9,000 will be used to replace the outfield fence in the northeast playing field, to plant grass in the same outfield and construct a staircase from the north rim to the playing field.
The School district, the Allinger Park Committee and members of the community thanked the H W. Allinger Trust and its trustees, Mr. Hill and Bill Candland, for their continued support.