100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 30, 1921
TWO MILES OF AIRPLANES
Impressive Welcome That Was Given to General Nivelle on Kelly Field In Texas.
When the first sentry at Kelly field saluted Gen. Robert Georges Nivelle the word was passed to the waiting airmen and as General Nivelle's car, rounded hangar No. 1 be saw a line of ships that stood wing to wing, from hangar No. 1 to No. 24. A line of SE-53, De Havllands, Fokkers, Spads, Curtiss, JN-6 Hg, Capronis and Handley Pages, every plane in working order, with its crews and pilot lined up in front.
The general rode down the entire line. When he returned to the reviewing stand the word of command was given and the big line of pilots and mechanics simultaneously broke, and from hangar No. 1 the bark of a "single S.-E. was the signal for the entire line of ships to "come to life." and they did. Three minutes late there was not a single dead motor on the line and the first-pursuit formation was already out on the field ready to take off. They were followed by three other S.-E. formations; then the De Havllands rounded off. The formation circled the field and passed over the reviewing stand. The highest formation was 2,000 feet, the lowest 500.
There was a typical Texas norther in action, with a thirty-five-mile wind on the ground, and naturally it was a little bumpy. You who have flown In Texas know what that means, but the formations were all close and some excellent stunting was carried on despite conditions.
The A. S. M. S. contributed pilots to a pursuit and bombing formation. Both formations were low and close and the mechanics' school men showed that, though they were supposed to be more familiar with the monkey wrench than the joy stick, when occasion demanded they could handle both in a more than passing manner. — Amerlcan Service Bulletin.
75 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
October 3, 1946
PLANS TO LOCATE IN MONTPELIER
Dr C R King, a graduate of a five year college in veterinary medicine and surgery, and formerly located at Rigby, will locate here soon.
Dr King wishes to announce that he will do both large and small animal work and will build a hospital here if practice warrants the investment. He was detained in relocating here last August 24 when on his return from Montpelier to Cascade he was in an auto accident which completely demolished his car and fractured his right arm.
Dr. King said he will notify the press upon his arrival and anyone desiring to get in touch with him may do so through Willard Kunz, the county extension agent, or by writing directly to Cascade, Idaho.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
September 30, 1971
Waters Captured In Colorful Painting
On display in a window of The News-Examiner is a-large and colorful painting of stormy Bear Lake done by Mrs. Jack Crane. Inspiration for the picture came from a black and white picture of heavy surf breaking over the sea wall and on the front lawn of Gus Rich's Lodge. The photo was taken April 10 the day the ice broke up on Bear Lake.
Called, "Spring Breakup" the picture captures the wild' mood of rough waters churned into white caps as if enjoying release from long confinement under a heavy covering of ice. The waters have a greenish sheen, typical of Bear Lake.
In the background to the west and north are hills overlooking Garden City.
The wind that day, blowing from the south, within minutes after a lull, came in strong gusts from the north, freeing all but a small portion of the lake at the southeast end of ice.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
October 2, 1996
Body found by ranchers
Two ranchers horseback riding found the body of a young men on Power Line Road on Sept. 25 He was identified as 20-year-old Brian Eames of Montpelier.
The body was discovered about .8 mile east of the Montpelier City Cemetery. The ranchers were looking for livestock at the time. The body had largely decomposed when it was found.
The investigation is continuing to determine the approximate time of death and the cause of death. An autopsy by the medical examiner was scheduled for Saturday. Among the things that will be considered will be the possibility of suicide.
Officers discovered a 22 caliber rifle under the body when it was moved. There was identification on the body that helped the Sheriffs office determine the identity of the man.
Investigators also noticed what appeared to be all-terrain vehicle tracks in the general area. Anyone who may have ridden such a vehicle in the area in the last three months is asked to contact the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Eames had apparently been considered missing for several weeks. He was a 1994 graduate from Bear Lake High School.