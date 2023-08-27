That the people of Montpelier always appreciate merit, especially if shown by home talent, was again illustrated last Saturday evening, when a large audience was present at Miss Florence Underwood's song recital. Miss Underwood was in fine voice and rendered her selections in a most acceptable manner. Repeated applause greeted her and the applause was unstinted. The young lady certainly demonstrated that she has about as fine a voice as is to be found anywhere, and if she takes up the avocation of singing as a life work, her success is already assured.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 30, 1923
IRRIGATE YOUR SUGAR BEETS
From now until digging time all sugar beets should have plenty of water. Keep the ground damp. This will not only enable the beet to continue to grow, but it will keep the sap content of the root up to the maximum. If the soil around a beet becomes dry the root is inclined to give up its moisture. It becomes fibrous, spongy and consequently light.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 2, 1948
BIDS CALLED FOR CONSTRUCTION OF HOSPITAL
Plans and specifications for the Bear Lake Memorial hospital have been completed and advertisement for bids started in this week's papers. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on October 2 in the Court house at Paris.
"We plan to push this project and go as far as weather permits," J. Clarence Lindsay, chairman of the board of commissioners said Wednesday.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 30, 1973
SCOUTS PARTICIPATE AT JAMBOREE
The Scouts attending Farragut National Jamboree enjoyed a week of Scouting specialties and skills...
Scouts who participated in this event were Mark Kunz and Brad Hulme, senior patrol leaders working with two patrols composed of Bruce Burgoyne, Dan Jacobsen, Brad Woolstenhulme, Guy Perkins, Paul Nelson, Brett Rigby, Rick Merritt, Bruce Teuscher, Lynn Teuscher, Mick Merritt, Rand Pugmire, and Ross Rigby.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 2, 1998
BELNAP MOVES FROM COUNSELOR TO VICE-PRINCIPAL OF BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
Bruce Belnap is the new vice-principal for Bear Lake High School. After teaching and counseling at Bear Lake for the past 15 years, Belnap explained it was time for a change.
"Change is always good, though I'm sure there will be days when I question this philosophy," Belnap said. "I know I will have to go through an evolution in thought, because my first inclination is to look at the individual case and think there's got to be an exception here. But sometimes, for an administrator, I know there are no exceptions. I have the belief that by being fair, consistent, and using psychology, I can accomplish a lot as vice-principal."
