100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 18, 1922
COMMENCEMENT PROGRAM M.H.S.
The Thirteenth Annual Commencement of the Montpelier High School will be celebrated during the week of May 22.
There will be nineteen members of the graduating class. Following is the list of graduates.
Merle Barkdull, Olive Bissigger, Merle Booth, Mona Crockett, Kathryn Davis, Lawrence Jensen, Lucille Kinnersley, Rulon Lindsay, Arthel Morgan, Mabel Moni, Leslie Nate, Norma Quayle, Edna Rich, Helen Rich, Frank Richards, Bell Stephens, Thelma Shupe, Lillas Swensen, and Racheal Weaver.
Lawrence Jensen is announced as the Valedictorian, and Mabel Moni, Salutatorian.
The Baccalaureate service will be held at the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle, Sunday May 21, at 7:30 p.m.
75 years ago
News Examiner
May 15, 1947
O. B. SOLUM IS 22ND MAYOR OF MONTPELIER
O. B. Solum, on assumption of the duties of mayor of Montpelier last week, became the 22nd such holder since Ed Burgoyne took office on April 11, 1893. However, three Montpelier mayors were elected twice with intervals between tenure.
On July 1, 1891 county commissioners appointed the first board of trustees for the village of Montpelier, which was comprised of James Holmes Sr., Dr. C. A. Hoover, John F. O’Connor, J. H. Kinnersley and S. A. Mills. Holmes was chosen chairman and Mills, clerk.
Following are names of mayors who succeeded Mr. Burgoyne and the year each was elected.
Thomas Douglas, 1894; P. H. Mumaine, 1896; J. S. Barrett, 1897; F. L. Cruikshank, 1898; James Redman, 1899; J. S. Barrett, 1900; T. L. Glenn, 1903; Milford Williams, 1904; F. L. Cruikshank, 1907; Frank Jones, 1909; Henry H. Hoff, 1911; A. B. Gough, 1913; R. N. Sneddon, 1915; Henry H. Hoff, 1919; M. J. Davis, 1921; Dr. George F. Ashley, 1923, A. A. Vealey, 1925; F. M. Williams, 1931; L. S. Wedel, 1941; S. C. Kelsey, 1945; Mayor Solum, 1947.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 18, 1972
NAME FIRST FARM BUREAU DAIRY PRINCESS
Barbara Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dayle Brown, was crowned as the first Farm Bureau Dairy Princess in Geneva on Saturday. Miss Brown was chosen on her beauty, ability to speak in public, poise, charm, enthusiasm and her knowledge of dairy. Teresa Barnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Barnson was chosen as first runner-up, and Donetta Tippetts, daughter of Mrs. Earl Tippets of Georgetown as second.
These girls will be seen throughout the year in parades and other events. Miss Brown will represent Bear Lake county in the state competition to be held in Boise in June.
The Princesses were awarded roses compliments of Leona’s Craft Shop and flower bead crowns, compliments of Barrett Floral. The remaining contestants were given carnations.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 14, 1997
MAN UNDER INVESTIGATION FOUND DEAD
When Montpelier Police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Troy Price at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, his body was discovered at his home on Grant Street in Montpelier.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Price died from a self induced drug overdose.
Arrest warrants were issued at the request of the Bear Lake County Prosecuting Attorney, Ardee Helm, based on an ongoing investigation by the Montpelier Police Department, pertaining to juvenile controlled substance related offenses.
The adults named on the warrants of arrest were Troy Price and Rosemary Price. They were charged with seven counts of the sale and distribution of a controlled substance, felonies under Idaho Code.
Counts one through five on the warrant are for delivery of a controlled, marijuana, to a person under the age 18. Count six is delivery of marijuana while a four year old child was present. Count seven is for delivery of marijuana.
Several juveniles involved with the controlled substance investigation have been petitioned into the juvenile court system.