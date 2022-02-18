Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 23, 1922
SNOW FALL HEAVIEST IN TWENTY-SIX YEARS
Old timers in Montpelier declare that the snow fall this winter is the heaviest in 26 years. We are Inclined to believe it. Along Main street in this city, the center of the street is beginning to resemble a canyon with its 6 to 8 feet of snow banked up on either side. Wherever the snow has been kept off the sidewalks the full width of the walk, the snow heap on the curb is fully 7 foot high.
The total amount of snow fall during the winter is variously estimated at from 6 to 8 feet, and right now there are approximately 4 feet on the level, after being packed by the elements.
75 years ago
News Examiner
February 20, 1947
Abandons Car Near Montpelier
An unknown car thief, who drove off a car at Little America Tuesday, managed to run through officers attempting to flag him down in Montpelier at about 8:30 p.m., after having his tires shot at six times, but had to abandon the car at Bennington Hill north of Montpelier, when a right rear tire finally blew out.
The local police office was informed of the theft by Rock Springs officials, later by Kemmerer officers who tried to stop the driver, and again by "Dusty" Nuttall, State Line, who told city police the driver was in no mood to be flagged down by anyone without a gun.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 17, 1972
Protect Wildlife By Federal Law
"All animals on Bear Lake National Wildlife Refuge are completely protected by Federal Law and may not be killed, trapped, captured, molested, or disturbed, except as provided by special regulations," it was announced. This information was provided by Russell Hoffman. Manager of the refuge which is located south of Montpelier and is administered by the Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is also a violation of Federal law to carry a loaded or uncased firearm on the refuge except when hunting species designated by special regulations.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
February 19, 1997
Board will ask what public wants for schools
The Bear Lake School board is preparing a survey that will ask county residents what they would be willing to support as far as future building needs are concerned.
The board expects to ask tax payers if they would support a future bond levy under four different conditions. One, would be even if they had to pay more than they do now, two, if it does not increase their present school tax, three is if they would see a decrease in school taxes and four that they would not support a future bond regardless of how much lower taxes would be.