100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
May 11, 1922
MEMORIAL DAY TO BE OBSERVED ON MAY 30
It is generally understood that there will be no postponement of the observance of Memorial Day this year as has been the custom in the past in the county.
Mayor Davis will in all probability issue a proclamation next week setting aside May 30th as the day to be observed in Montpelier to pay respect to the departed dead. This arrangement seems to meet with quite universal approval, and as it is the day upon which the entire nation observes Memorial Day, it seems to be the sentiment that Montpelier should fall in line.
The local post of the American Legion and the War Mothers organization have agreed upon this date as the most fitting to observe this important event, and these organizations have already formulated plans for the joint observance of the day. The Chamber of Commerce went on record Tuesday night in favor of observing this important holiday on the 30th of May.
75 years ago
News Examiner
May 8, 1947
PARKING STANDS FOR BICYCLES
In an effort to assist cyclists in procuring parking space without endangering pedestrians and glass in store rooms, the city has installed four stands, two located on the north side of Washington and two on the south. It is also permissible to park bicycles on the outer edge of sidewalks, providing they are standing.
Chief of Police Jesse Dunn calls attention to city ordinances prohibiting the riding of bicycles on sidewalks, or leaving them against buildings or laying on sidewalks.
Chief Dunn also said that several people caught shooting fire crackers in town had been taken before the judge. He points out that it is against the law to shoot fire crackers in town and that violators will be prosecuted.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 11, 1972
HONOR STUDENTS ARE NAMED AS DATE NEARS FOR BLHS COMMENCEMENT
A quintet who maintained highest possible grade point average of 4.00 for three years of high school, will represent the Class of 1972 at the Fifth Annual Commencement of Bear Lake High School, starting at 8 p.m., Thursday May 25 in the Montpelier LDS Stake Tabernacle.
Principal Harold Phillips said the five honor students are Bart Kunz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Montain Kunz of Bern; Ruth Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. Jay Nelson of Bloomington; Mike Wilkes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arlen Wilkes of St. Charles; Bruce Woolstenhulme, son of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Woolstenhulme; and Debra Woolstenhulme, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Woolstenhulme.
Miss Nelson, Miss Woolstenhulme, Mr. Wilkes and Mr. Woolstenhulme will deliver the honor addresses and Mr. Kunz will introduce the commencement speaker, Dr. J. LaVar Bateman, professor of speech at Brigham Young University, Provo.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
May 7, 1997
HILLIER RECEIVES SILVER BEAVER
The recipient of the 1997 Silver Beaver Award from the Bear Lake District is Jimmy B. Hillier of St. Charles. He received the award at the Silver Beaver award night for the Trapper Trails Council held in April in the Ogden Tabernacle. The award is the highest offered by the Boys Scouts of America.
Jim has worked for over 30 years as an adult scout leader in many different capacities, including young men’s president and counselor, explorer leader, and more recently in the Cub Scout program.
He has served as a den leader and cub master in his ward and on the district level has served as cub master leader on the round table staff, roundtable commissioner, and is currently serving as cub scout chairman of the Bear Lake District. He has his adult On My Honor award, and was given the district award of merit in 1991.
While serving as the bishops’ counselor over scouting he was instrumental in helping 13 young men obtain their Eagle Scout rank.
He is currently serving as ward committee scout chairman and is helping several others in getting their Eagle.
He has served on the City of St. Charles Planning and Zoning committee and also as a volunteer fireman.