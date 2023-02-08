120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 6, 1903
NEW IRRIGATION DISTRICT PROPOSITION EASILY CARRIED
The vote last Saturday, on the proposition to organize the new irrigation district, carried by a big majority. In fact there were very few votes against it anywhere.
Practically all the land on the east side of the valley is included in the new district. The amount in acres is about 10,000.
There seems to be some mistaken ideas about the result of this organization. It has been argued by some that the organizing of the district meant the completion of the proposed Pacific canal, no matter what it might cost. This is a wrong idea. The board of directors will employ a competent engineer, whose duty, in connection with the state engineer, will be to ascertain the cost of completing the canal, the cost and feasibility of various reservoirs in the district, also the cost of enlarging canals already in use.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
February 8, 1923
YOUNG MAN AND WOMAN FOUND DEAD
At four o’clock Tuesday morning Jack Neve and Frank Spiers, employees of the Pacific Fruit Express Company found the dead bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wood in a refrigerator car, where they met death from inhaling the fumes from a charcoal heater.
The authorities were notified and Coroner F. M. Williams took charge of the bodies. Identification was made from a marriage certificate, which had been Issued to the couple on December 14 and as the girl was formerly Callie Coulson of Idaho Falls, Mr. Williams communicated with authorities there and found that they were former residents of that place, the girl being the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. S. G. Coulson.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 5, 1948
POLIO DRIVE WORKERS LAUDED
With money still coming in, officers of the Bear Lake county chapter, National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, report that total collections Wednesday amounted to about $2,400. A complete report was not available, but coin collectors in Montpelier brought in $193, and city schools collected $175. Fans at Friday’s amateur boxing bouts donated $216, following a plea by Mayor George P. Stock and Max Haddock, county chairman, and a talk by Grant Rich, who was a victim of polio. Donations by letters amounted to $390 yesterday.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 8, 1973
SUSTAINS INJURIES AS CAR LEAVES HIGHWAY
John D Keetch, 19, of Montpelier lost control of his northbound car on U. S Highway 89 at a point 1.7 miles north of Paris The vehicle crossed the highway, traveled a distance of 445 feet along the snow covered borrow pit, went over a raised road approach, and into a fence.
Deputy Sheriff Theo Nelson investigated the accident. Mr. Keetch was taken to the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment of head injuries. The car, a 1967 model two-door sedan, was totaled out.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 11, 1998
DISTRICT CONSIDERING FUTURE OF BEAR LAKE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Bear Lake School District is asking for public opinion about the fate of the present Bear Lake Middle School.
At a meeting last fall Principal Ron Echols told the school board about many areas of the building and its immediate area which do not meet the current state standards for a school facility.
Because the current building bond will be paid about this time next year the school board is considering the needs of the district and the possibility of building, remodeling, renovating or adding to various school facilities.
