100 years ago
The Paris Post
June 30, 1921
HUNDREDS WILL CELEBRATE JULY FOURTH IN PARIS
The eagles will scream and old glory will wave in all its beauty on July Fourth at Paris. All will celebrate in a way that will do justice to the occasion. When a freedom-loving people wish to commemorate the day that gave freedom its birth, all the cares of the day will be shunted to one side and demonstrations of happiness will take their place.
A good program for young, old, and middle-aged will be held in the stake tabernacle. A noted speaker will deliver the address of the day. This alone should be an added attraction to hear the burning message in ringing words that will never die, tolling us to keep alive the sacred “torch of liberty” and preserve the starry flag without a stain.
Over a hundred dollars will be given in prizes for foot races and other sports for the children. Races and sports are also included for the older people. Then don’t forget the greasy pig and climbing the greasy pole. A free afternoon dance will be given for the children in the Paris Pavilion. The best horses in the state will be put on the race track Monday and Tuesday. The famous Paris Band will furnish music throughout the day and play for the dance in the evening.
The perfect day will conclude that night with a big dance in the Pavilion.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 27, 1946
STRAWBERRY RAISING IS GROWING INDUSTRY IN BEAR LAKE COUNTY
The Georgetown strawberries, famous for taste, quality, and appearance, went on the market Saturday. Picking started this week, and by July 1 will reach the peak proportions in the 30-day season. Although not the earliest season, which one year began in the middle of June, the berries are ripening much earlier than last year when the season started the second week in July.
The demand for Bear Lake valley-grown berries cannot be filled. However, local consumers will be bidding against the highest prices offered at the larger markets in eastern Wyoming, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Ogden, and Salt Lake City.
Cool nights, during which berries grow faster than during the sunshiny days, soil fertility, and rapid growth at this high altitude have conspired to create a really outstanding berry which is becoming known by more and more users. Some of the choicest varieties for canning ripen yearly in the season.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 24, 1971
GOOD SAFE MEASURES AT RESERVOIR
From observation and the expressed opinions from various sources, the U.S. Forest Service exercised good judgment in prohibiting use of all types of boats on Montpelier Creek Reservoir, as well as posting traffic regulations between the road and water on the west side of the reservoir, below the marked high water line, and parking of vehicles on other than designated sites.
As is generally known, the water line will fluctuate in this multi-purpose dam. Noting the increasing number of fishermen of all ages, we can well imagine even under the present conditions of fortuitous first-year capacity, what confusion and disturbance would arise from the use of boats of any type, let alone the worsened circumstances which will result as the water line is lowered and the pools gradually decreased in area and depth as the water is released for summer irrigations.
One can also visualize the unsightliness and soil destruction that would result from vehicular travel below the water line on the east side, which would also be hazardous.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
June 26, 1996
RAMPS INSTALLED ON FOREST TRAILS
New ramps are being put into place along forest trails. They will allow ATV riders to cross fences without opening gates. They will also work great for pedestrians and mountain bikers. These ramps will help ATV users, hikers, and mountain bikers who use the back trails, while at the same time keeping cattle where they belong. The ramps allow ATV users to cross fences which cross the trails without having to open and close gates.
Cattle guards are in place along the roadways where trucks pass but the mini cattle guards that would be necessary along trails don’t seem to work. Cattle think they are puny and jump right over. Cattle don’t mess around with the ramps, however.
Built of old steel fence posts and scrap iron with a chain link fence underneath, the new ramps are just barely wide enough to accommodate ATVs and are also easily used by mountain bikers and hikers.
While not every fence or gate will accommodate the new ramps, there should be a ramp at each fence on the most widely used trails this year.