The purpose of the Conservative Media Outrage Machine is to give emotional release and comfort to viewers, and then fold them through demoralization. This is Outrage & Fold 101.
God forbid people store up enough righteous anger to actually start making right-wing lifestyle choices.
“Ben is angry for me, he’ll tell them we’re upset, so I don’t have to change anything. Also there is so much to be outraged about, that me changing my lifestyle would just be a drop in the ocean. I’ll leave it up to Ben and Donald to fight for me.”
The Conservative Media Outrage Machine also cannot show positive testimony of all our guys absolutely crushing all over the country, because then they would lose the money and the views that the outrage generates.
There are so many of us who have not bowed the knee nor kissed the ring of Baal that the TV-consuming public would be shocked.
Yet these pundits spend 99% of their airtime highlighting the 1% of society who are the deranged and unhinged. Viewers get the impression that this is an average or normal slice of society.
If these were indeed “our guys,” they would instead give a platform to all the absolute based kings, and their wholesome families, and their growing churches, and their exciting projects and institutions. Make the clowns wet themselves at how ascendant we are.