Under the direction of the Idaho Juvenile Justice Commission, local Juvenile Justice Councils serve the community by providing several programs and services that assist individuals and families who are experiencing difficulties with juvenile behavior issues.
The District Six Juvenile Justice Council serves Oneida, Franklin, Caribou, Bannock, Power and Bear Lake Counties.
Although the programs and services provided deal with situations where juveniles are at risk of becoming involved with the criminal justice system, the council also wishes to recognize youth that are obeying the law and are contributing in a positive manner to the community.
Therefore, the District Six Juvenile Justice Council is pleased to announce a new recognition program called Outstanding Citizen.
The Outstanding Citizen recognition award is available to our local youth, by recommendation, who have not reached the age of twenty-one and have not been involved in recent criminal activity. There are many outstanding youth that do good things, including service to others, throughout the community and are never recognized that can be nominated.
Candidates for this Outstanding Citizen award can be nominated by the submitter writing a letter that explains the extraordinary, above and beyond, characteristics that makes the candidate worthy to receive the award. The letter can be sent to, Outstanding Citizen, at Post Office Box 12, Montpelier, Idaho 83254.
It is anticipated that the Outstanding Citizen Award will be presented at or about the time of high school graduation. The award is not strictly for graduates. Anyone can be submitted for consideration that has not reached the age of twenty-one and that has contributed in a positive manner to the community.
If anyone in the community is interested in learning more about the Juvenile Justice Council's programs that offer assistance to families and the youth, you can contact Frank Vilt at (208) 540-0423. The Council is also looking for volunteers that are willing to serve on the council.