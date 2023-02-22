...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
A representative of the AVANGRID corporation speaks before the Bear Lake Co. planning and zoning commission.
The Bear Lake County planning and zoning committee met Feb. 15, the chief agenda item being a conditional use permit for a proposed solar facility near Pegram.
Representatives of Avangrid Renewables, the parent company of the smaller outfit seeking the permit, gave a brief presentation outlining the project. Avangrid began studies in 2020, upon a request-for-proposal by Rocky Mountain Energy for alternative energy tie-ins.
As proposed, construction would begin in 2025 and be complete in 2026. The facility would encompass some large portion of 4,700 acres of leased land along Poverty Flats Rd. in the east valley, though engineering and land use plans are not yet complete.
The plan calls for a 325-megawatt generation facility, an optional battery storage component, and interconnection to PacifiCorp’s Naughton-to-Treasureton transmission line.
Avangrid estimates the construction would entail some 250 to 300 jobs for the duration of the build, and then minimal staff to maintain the facility.
A large contingent of citizens showed to hear the proposal and to comment, with the bulk of the comments ranging between cautious and full optimism.
Roy Bunderson remarked that in his time working those hills as a youth, he noticed “about the best thing you might grow out there is a good jackrabbit or rattlesnake,” and concluded that the heart of the issue is a property owner’s right to make the best use of his land.
Others concerned about aesthetic impact were reassured that the array of panels would not be visible from the valley, nor even the overlook descending out of Logan Canyon.
Several environmental points noted along the way: the facility will feature almost no water use, very little noise, and non-glare panels that shouldn’t interfere with birds or other wildlife. No hazardous materials will be left behind at the conclusion of the project’s life cycle.
In the end the committee voted unanimously to approve the permit, with a caveat that the developers must meet the various other regulatory hurdles along the way.
