Panthers had a tough road trip on Friday and Saturday as they traveled to Saratoga and Encampment for basketball action. Friday, January 24 was a battle but Saratoga was able to outlast the Panthers getting the win at home 70-61. Matt Thomas and Luke Schwarting led the Panther scoring with 14 each. Nate Barnes added 11 more. Saturday the Panthers traveled to Encampment where they again were faced with a tough challenge. They came up short 75-37. Matt Thomas had 19 to lead the Panther scoring. The Panthers will travel to Farson on Friday, January 31 and will host the Rangers of Kemmerer on Saturday, February 1.