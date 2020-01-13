The Panthers are back in action on the basketball court following their Christmas break. Their first game of 2020 was against the Cowboys of North Gem on Saturday, Jan. 4. They defeated the Cowboys 73-44. Treyson Dayton led the scoring with 19 points, Matt Thomas and Nate Barnes had 13, Luke Schwarting added 11 more.
The Panthers then competed in the Kemmerer Tournament on Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10. They swept the weekend defeating the Kemmerer Rangers, Jackson Sophomores and Star Valley Sophomores.
Congratulations Panthers!