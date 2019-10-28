The Panthers were host to the Cougars of Wind River on Friday, October 25, on Panther field. This was the final game of the regular season for both teams with first round play-off games scheduled for next week. The first quarter was a defensive struggle as the Cougars kept the Panthers at bay but the Panthers were able to put one touchdown on the board with a rush by Treyson Dayton bringing the score to 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Devyn Donahue had two touchdowns in the second quarter and Treyson Dayton put up two more in the second and Matt Thomas also crossed the goal line to bring the score to 40-0 at the half. Matt Thomas had a pick 6 in the second half and Treyson Dayton crossed the goal line one more time to bring the final score to 53-0. Landon Walker had two interceptions, Devyn Donahue had one interception, Cael Thompson had one interception and Garrett Reece had a kickoff recovery. Matt Thomas and Nate Barnes each had a fumble recovery. The Panthers had a slow start but picked up the pace and dominated the game!
Congratulations Panthers on a great win!