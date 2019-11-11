Panther's Football

The Panthers competed in the second round of playoffs on Friday, November 8, against the Patriots of Upton/Sundance. It was a beautiful, fall day.
The perfect weather for a football game. This game was do or die for both teams with the winner advancing to the 1A State Championship in Laramie and the loser going home. The Panthers won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Patriots opted to receive. After picking up a couple first downs, the Panthers were able to stop the Patriot's drive and they were forced to punt. The Panthers took over and scored quickly on a rushing touchdown by Nate Barnes and with a good 2 point conversion reception by Devyn Donahue, the score was 8-0. The Panther defense kept the Patriots at bay and at the end of one, the score was still 8-0. The Panthers found the end zone again early in the 2nd quarter to add another six points to the Panther score board. This time the Patriots denied the two point conversion leaving the score at 14-0. It looked like the Panthers were going to run away with this game but following a bobbled punt return the Patriots capitalized and scored with 1:48 to go in the half.
The Panthers got the ball back but were forced to punt and with just second to go in the half, Devyn Donahue snagged an interception. The score was 14-7 at the half. A defensive battle ensued and neither team could cross the end zone in the third. The fourth quarter was much the same. With just :51 seconds to go in the game, the Panthers turned the ball over deep in the Patriot's end zone. The Panther defense sealed the victory when Ethan Bird sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety. The Patriots had to kick off to the Panthers. The Panthers were then able to just run the clock out and take the huge victory. The Panthers will travel to Laramie for the 1A State Championship game against Big Horn with kickoff set for Saturday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m..
Good Luck Panthers!