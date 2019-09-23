Panther's Homecoming

The Panthers were host to the Eagles of Lyman on Panther field. It was a cold, wet day but the Panthers were fired up for Homecoming. Although it rained most of the day, The Panthers owned the game from the opening kickoff winning 28-12. Devyn Donahue had two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Moyes had one touchdown and one interception. Nate Barnes had the final touchdown for the Panthers and Luke Schwarting had a reception on a two point conversion. Congratulations Panthers on a great Homecoming win.