The Panther Wrestling team had their final Home dual this week on Thursday, January 23rd. They wrestled against Lyman High School and then Rich High School. Head to Head with Lyman they won 5 of the 11 matches and with Rich they won 4 of 10 matches. Overall the wrestlers showed some improvement from the previous week. Coach Linford stated:”the men are slowly getting better. Our goal is to be our best by Region and State.”
Several wrestlers went undefeated for the evening, they are as follows: Dakota Nelson (126) won both his JV matches (2 — 0), Michael Cook (170/182) won his two JV matches also. Cael Thompson (126) won both his matches, Landon Walker (152) won two Varsity matches and one JV match and Wes Teichert (160) won his two Varsity matches.
The Cokeville Wrestling team had the weekend off, but will now prepare for the Ron Thon tourney to be held Friday and Saturday (Jan. 31 & Feb. 1) in Riverton, WY.