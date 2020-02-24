The Panther wrestling team traveled to Wind River High School for the 2A West Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Cokeville had 15 wrestlers in 9 weights. The Panthers wrestled tough and did some good things. One wrestler, Wes Teichert (160#), advanced to the Championship Final while five other wrestled made it to the consolation finals. Rylie Payne (106#) and Cael Thompson (120#) defeated their respective opponents for 3rd place honors. Landon Walker (152#) and Matt Thompson (170#) both lost their placing matchand brought home a 4th place medal. Wes Teichert was the only Panther to advance to the Championship match. His opponent was from Shoshoni and the wrestling match was close until the final moments of the match. Wes was able to get his opponent to his back and finish the match. Wes Teichert (160#) finished as Champion in his weight.
As a team, the Panthers finished in fifth (5th) place just 3 points behind Kemmerer.
Coach Linford stated, "I'm pleased with the progress these young men have made, butI'm not satisfied. I believe we can do better."
The Panther Wrestlers now prepare for the State Tourney in Casper to be held Friday & Saturday, February 28th & 29th.
Good Luck Panthers!