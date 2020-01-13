The Panther Wrestlers have been busy following Christmas Break. They competed in the Green River duals on January 3 and 4. “They were 1 and 4 in their dual competition. It was a tough competition and the wrestlers wrestled well” stated Coach Linford.
They hosted the Bear Lake Bears on Wednesday, January 8 and won the dual 42-33. Earning pins for the Panthers were: Wes Teichert, Garrett Reece, Eli Linford, Landon Walker, Dakota Nelson and Sam Dayton. Winning by points were: Rylie Payne won by forfeit and won 4-3, Cael Thompson won in an exciting triple overtime match 5-4, Weston Murdock won 4-3, Matt Thompson won 3-2.
Congratulations Panthers on a great victory. The wrestlers traveled to Vernal, Utah for the Tournament of Champions on Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10. There were approximately 35 teams competing from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. This is one of the Premier tournaments in the area and usually brings in some great wrestlers. The Panthers entered seven wrestlers in the Varsity Division and 8 in the Junior Varsity Division. The competition proved to be tough. Three wrestlers placed: Cael Thompson (126) placed first in the Varsity second chance tournament. Michael Cook (170) placed fourth in the Junior Varsity Division and Landon Walker (152) was crowned Champion in the Junior Varsity Division. All of the wrestlers stepped up to the level of competition and did some really good things.
The Panthers will prepare this week for the 41st annual Don Runner Tournament. It will be held in Pavillion, Wyoming (Wind River High School) on Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18. Great job Panthers and Good Luck at the Don Runner Tournament.