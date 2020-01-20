The Panthers were host to the Rich County Rebels on Thursday, January 16 in basketball action. The game was close throughout but towards the end of the fourth quarter, the Panthers were able to distance themselves from the Rebels and took the win 64-53. Matt Thomas led the Panther scoring with 21, Treyson Dayton had 15 and Luke Schwarting had 14. The Panthers will be on the road this weekend for two critical conference games. Friday they will be in Saratoga and Saturday in Encampment.
Good Luck Panthers.