The Panthers also traveled to Bridger Valley to open their season. They split the weekend going 1-1. The Panthers defeated the Rangers of Kemmerer 68-40 but fell to the Big Piney Punchers 32-58. The Panthers will also travel to Shoshoni this week for another tournament. Good Luck Panthers!
