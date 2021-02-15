The Panthers had a tough week on the hard court. They hosted the Panthers of Saratoga on Friday and the Tigers of Encampment on Saturday. Friday they matched up with a tough Saratoga team and worked hard but fell 36-60.
Treyson Dayton led their scoring with 15 points. Saturday, the Panthers came out strong and played hard to the final buzzer but came up just short 54-56. Treyson Dayton again led their scoring with 17. Nate Barnes had 14.
This week the Panthers will finish up their regular season of play in Farson on Friday and then will host the Rattlers of Snake River on Saturday.
Good Luck Panthers!