The Panthers were host to the JV Braves of Star Valley on Thursday,
October 17 on Panther field. The Panthers were in control form the
begInning. Devyn Donahue had the first touchdown for the Panthers and with
a good punt after the score was 7-0. In the second quarter the Panthers
had a chance to kick a field goal. It was good bringing the score to 10-0
at the half . Luke Schwarting had a pick six to start off the scoring in
the second half and at the end of three it was 17-0 for the Panthers. Nate
Barnes scored a touchdown in the fourth to bring the final score to 24-0.
Congratulations Panthers!!! The Panthers will host the Cougars of Wind River on Friday for their final game of the regular season.
Good Luck Panthers!!!!