The Panthers fell to the Lyman Eagles 16-0 on the gridiron Friday, September 11. The Panthers were plagued with penalties in a truly defensive battle. The Panthers kicked off to start the game. They held the Eagles making them go three and out. The Panthers received the punt but shortly after fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Eagles. Lyman again turned the ball over on downs. This went back and forth for the first quarter with neither team able to find the end zone. It wasn’t until the middle of the second that the Eagles connected in the air for a touchdown. They went for two and were successful bringing the score to 8-0. Possession again went back and forth between the Panthers and the Eagles but again late in the second quarter the Eagles connected in the air for another touchdown and a good two point conversion to bring the score to 16-0. The Panthers were plagued with turnovers throughout the game and although the defense held the Eagles in the second half, the Panthers were just not able to find the end zone.
This week the JV Buffs of Mountain View will be in town on Monday to face the JV Panther squad and then Friday the varsity squads will take the field in Mountain View.
Good Luck Panthers!!
The JV squads for the Panthers and the Eagles faced off following the varsity game. They played a total of 12 minutes. The Panthers won 18-0.