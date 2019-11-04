Panthers Football

The Cokeville Panthers advanced to the second round of playoffs when they defeated the Panthers of Wright on Friday, November 1, 20-16 on Panther Field. It was a cat fight as two Panther squads took the field. It was a cool, fall day, a perfect day for a football game. It was a back and forth battle with turnovers, 2 point conversions and lead changes. The Panthers were down at the half 6-8. The Home team put up another touchdown in the third to take the lead 12-8. Late in the third, the Cokeville Panthers shut down the Wright Panthers twice inside the 10 but the visiting Panthers fought back and added another 8 to their score to take the lead 16-12. The home team never gave up and with 57 seconds to go in the game, Matt Thomas scored the winning touchdown and with a good 2 point reception by Luke Schwarting, the Cokeville Panthers took the lead 20-16. The Wright Panthers had one more chance as they received the kickoff but an interception by Devyn Donahue sealed the win and the right to advance to the second round. Devyn Donahue scored first for the Cokeville Panthers in the first half and Ammon Halls had a great mid field catch and run in for his first touchdown of the season. Nate Barnes and Garrett King each had a fumble recovery. Luke Schwarting and Devyn Donahue each had an interception on the day. Congratulations Panthers on a huge victory.
They will host the Bobcats of Upton this week for the second round of playoffs.
Good Luck Panthers!!