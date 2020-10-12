Panthers Football

The Panthers traveled to Kemmerer on Friday, Oct. 9, to face the Rangers on their home turf. The Panthers came out strong defeating the Rangers 48-0. Their first score of the game came on a quarterback keeper with Landon Walker taking it in. With a good PAT, the Panthers were up 7-0. This was also the score at the end of the first quarter.
Tyler Moyes got an interception and then followed with a touchdown reception for 6 early in the second quarter. The extra point was blocked leaving the score 13-0. Treyson Dayton scored on a long 3rd down reception and with a good two point conversion by Nate Barnes, the Panthers were up 21-0. Ammon Halls snagged a long touchdown pass to put six more on the board for the Panthers, PAT was good and the Panthers were up 28-0. Tyler Moyes snagged another interception out of the air and this time ran it back for 6. The PAT was no good so the Panthers went into the locker room at half up 34-0. Nate Barnes put six on the board early in the third quarter and with a blocked PAT, the score was 40-0. Th younger Panthers got some great playing time in the third and fourth quarter and were able to put another 8 points on the board with a run by Mo with 16.6 seconds left in the game and a good two point conversion also by Mo. Final score 48-0.Congratulations Panthers!
The Panthers will host the Punchers of Big Piney on Friday, Oct.16.
Good Luck Panthers!