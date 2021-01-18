The Panther wrestlers traveled to Wind River High School on Friday, Jan. 15. They dueled against Wind River and Wright. In their dual with Wright, the teams matched up nine times. The Panthers won 4. With the forfeits added in, the final score was 33-33. The final score was even so they went to the rules book for the tiebreaker criteria. It came down to the sixth criteria (Letter F) and based on that, the Panthers won and were awarded one additional point. Final score: Cokeville 34, Wright 33.
Next the Panthers faced the hometown Cougars of Wind River. These two matched up 11 times. The Panthers won 8 and the dual 42-27. Wrestlers going undefeated: Dakota Nelson (JV-145), Nathan Thornock (JV-152), Cael Thompson (Var-138), Garrett Reece (Var-145), Ammon Halls (Var-152), Landon Walker (Var-182) and Michael Cook (Var-195). The Panthers will travel to Lyman High School on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and host the Cokeville Duals on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Good Luck Panthers!