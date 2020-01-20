The Panther wrestling team traveled to Wind River High School for the Annual Don Runner Memorial tourney. This competition was held on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18.
There were 19 teams competing and most of them from the West Region. This tourney enabled the wrestlers to see who their competition would be for the upcoming West Regional Tournament to be held later in February. The young Panther team showed some improvement in their matches and won several.
Wrestlers placing in the top six of their respective weights were as follows: Garrett Reece (138) and Eli Linford (145) received 6th place honors (after being injured in their matches), Conner Viehweg (182) finished in 6th place, Rylie Payne (106) 4th place with record of 4-2, and Wes Teichert finished as Champion at 160 with a 4- 2 win in his Championship match. Overall they finished in 10th place as a team.
They now have a home Dual with Rich County and Lyman on Thursday, January 23.
Good Luck Wrestlers.