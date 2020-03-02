The Panther Wrestlers headed to the State Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Casper Events Center. There were 13 wrestlers from Cokeville competing. Following a day full of highs and lows, the Panthers were able to keep 9 in the tournament. Saturday again brought some great wins and some tough losses with two Panthers in the Championship matches, Wes Teichert and Cael Thompson. One in for third, Connor Viehweg and 3 in for fifth, Ammon Halls, Rylie Payne and Eli Linford. They each battled to the end and were able to bring home a fourth place team trophy. Individual results were as follows: Rylie Payne — 6th, Ammon Halls — 6th, Eli Linford — 5th and Connor Viehweg — 4th.
The finals brought two very exciting matches for the Panthers. Cael Thompson had a great match that went into overtime with his opponent from Kemmerer. It was a battle with Cael coming home with 2nd place. The only senior for the Panthers Wrestling in the tournament was Wes Teichert. Wes dominated his match and came away with the huge win over his Moorcroft opponent with a pin for the title of champion.
Congratulations Panthers on a great weekend.