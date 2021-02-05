The Panther Wrestlers had a busy week. Wednesday, January 27 they hosted the Buffaloes from Mountain View. The two teams matched up 16 times. The Panthers won 13. The final score on the dual was 48-9. Saturday, January 30 the Panthers traveled to Pinedale for the Wrangler Duals. In their first dual they went up against the home team. In the 10 matches wrestled, it was an even split with each team winning 5. The Panthers lost the dual, due to forfeits, 27-39. The Panthers then faced off with the Punchers of Big Piney. There were 9 matches in this dual and 6 exhibition matches. The Panthers won 10 of the 19 and the dual 42-24. Their final dual was against the Kemmerer Rangers. They matched up 10 times. The Panthers won 4 but lost the dual 36-46. The Panthers wrestled well and showed improvement.
Wrestlers winning all of their matches this week were: Ammon Halls (152), Landon Walker (182) and Dakota Nelson (145 JV). Wrestlers only losing one match: Micah Petersen (120), Jaxon Weske (126), Cael Thompson (138), Garrett Reece (145), Weston Murdock (152 JV), Nathan Thornock (152 JV), Eli Linford (160), Matt Thompson (170) and Michael Cook (195). The Panthers will be preparing for the Bridgerland Duals on Saturday, February 6 at Lyman.
Good Luck Panthers!