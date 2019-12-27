The Panther Wrestlers traveled to Kemmerer on Friday, December 20 to compete in the Aimone Invite. There were nine teams competing. The Panthers showed some improvement over the previous week. Each wrestler had three or four matches. Two Panther Wrestlers went undefeated in their pools. Wes Teichert (160 lbs) and Connor Viehweg (195 lbs) both finished undefeated. Each received a plaque recognizing them for their accomplishment. The Panthers are enjoying a Christmas Break. The next competition for the Panthers will be January 3 and 4 at Green River.
Good Luck Panthers.