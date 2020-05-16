On May 14, a parade was held down Georgetown’s Stringtown Lane for the 2020 graduating seniors of Georgetown.
Several people in Georgetown (who will remain anonymous by request) got together as a kind of service project and organized a parade and get-together at the park for those students in Georgetown who are graduating from high school this year. Despite the fact that there will be a high school graduation at the fairgrounds for all graduating students, the people of Georgetown wanted to do something extra special for their students; and they did.
Lined up and down Stringtown Lane, starting right at the top of the lane, were cars and people shouting and waving as the seniors, most dressed in their caps and gowns, rode down the Lane on a “float,” which was a long-bed pulled by a truck. They each sat on their own chair, as far apart from one another as possible. There were also congratulatory signs posted at intervals along the way for the students to see. They waved and smiled as people cheered them on.
As they reached the bottom of the lane, more cars were parked in front of the church and the school filled with people waiting to wave and shout words of happiness and congratulations at the students.
At the Georgetown City Park were decorations and a bonfire for them to eat and have treats. The chairs were spaced for social distancing as much as possible, and the Mayor told them that they were adults now, so they could make up their own minds about whether or not to be close to each other.
They enjoyed each other’s company, ate, and had fun.
The Mayor of Georgetown, Steve Waechtler, also talked with the group then gave each one of the students $50 from the City of Georgetown with congratulations and words of praise.
It was a great time for them and a time to know that their town stands behind them and recognizes their hard work and individuality.
It was also an awesome service by those who put it together and one that will be remembered by these teens for the rest of their lives. After all, one’s graduation time is to be remembered forever as a happy time. And despite the time we are in with COVID-19 hanging over our heads, we can still have happy and enjoyable things happen, especially when you have people like the ones who put this together.
Congratulations graduating students of Georgetown!