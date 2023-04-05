p

Paris resident and business owner Dillon Rich, right, converses with city attorney Doug Wood.

 Charlie Wagner

The Paris city council met with citizens on Friday to discuss water and sewer ordinances, which had been passed and then placed on hold due to objections stemming from Idaho Open Meeting Law.

The hearing had originally been scheduled in order to continue with the passage of the ordinances, but a further legal demand from business owners led to the city announcing the nullification of the ordinances at the outset of the meeting. Mayor Brad Wilks announced that the new water rates would not be enacted, and that residents and businesses who had already paid at the higher rates would see credits to their accounts.


