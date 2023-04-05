...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Paris resident and business owner Dillon Rich, right, converses with city attorney Doug Wood.
The Paris city council met with citizens on Friday to discuss water and sewer ordinances, which had been passed and then placed on hold due to objections stemming from Idaho Open Meeting Law.
The hearing had originally been scheduled in order to continue with the passage of the ordinances, but a further legal demand from business owners led to the city announcing the nullification of the ordinances at the outset of the meeting. Mayor Brad Wilks announced that the new water rates would not be enacted, and that residents and businesses who had already paid at the higher rates would see credits to their accounts.
The meeting instead became an opportunity for residents and business owners to state their concerns over the language of the proposed ordinances, and to gather information about the water situation in general.
Mayor Wilks and city attorney Doug Wood opened the evening on a conciliatory note, saying that mistakes had been made and that the city was now committed to listening to residents and going about future ordinances in the proper fashion.
Several of the affected businesses struck a sharp tone. Scott and Melissa St. John, who operate a flower greenhouse for a short portion of the year, expressed exasperation both with the new rates that they would have to pay year-round, and with an apparent threat from the city to revoke and resell their water rights if they didn’t want to pay.
Clint Goodrich of El Camino Donuts reiterated prior comments that the city’s communication had been poor, and that Paris has a wealth of good minds if the city council would be willing to bring them to the table.
Richard Spencer, who operates a property management business in Paris, said in his remarks that the city needs to come clean with its processes and expenditures, and that if the situation doesn’t improve, it would have to be sorted out at the ballot box.
Spencer’s remarks drew a loud and unhappy response from Bill Pettis, a resident who said in his own comments that the problem is newcomers, and that he doesn’t want Paris to change.
The meeting did see the seeds of agreement and compromise on some fronts. Jason Christensen, the city’s water master and owner of KM Ranch, pointed to flow data that indicate the city is already using more than its allotment of water.
This led to a question from Jeremiah Mattson, who pointed out that the spillover back into the creek hasn’t been quantified, so the city’s overuse is still a question mark to some degree. This line of inquiry led to a general agreement that better measurement is in order, and also to one attendee’s comment: “There’s one word that solves all this: meters.”
To the question of meters, councilmember Dana Jacobsen put forward a pad of paper and an offer to the effect of: “Whoever wants to pay for meters, come sign right here.”
The point was raised during the meeting that a grant for meters had been available in the past, and Christensen expressed optimism that such grants might still be available.
Separately, county fire chief Mark Parker made the point that the city’s water storage is not adequate to accommodate significant growth, and is already stretched thin due to firefighting requirements. The mayor reported that an additional, larger tank would entail a $3 million expenditure.
Despite several moments of heated tempers and cross words, several of the players expressed gratitude to the city for coming to the table, and optimism for the path ahead. Eric Mattson spoke to say he believes the council has the best interest of the city at heart, and received the night’s largest applause for his peacemaking effort.
Spencer for his part said after the meeting that he appreciated Mayor Wilks’ willingness to listen, and that he hopes a new coalition can be built to tackle the city’s challenges going forward.
