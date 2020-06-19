Paris City Council held its regular meeting on June 16, 2020. All members were present with Jeanna Matthews appearing by phone. Joe Hayes appeared a little later in the meeting.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council moved to the agenda items.
The first item addressed was David Fjeldstedt who had a request for a lot split, but he was not present, so this item was not discussed.
The next item was the sewer connections for Devin Barker. He would like to have sewer and water to his shop and also have a separate hookup for a camp trailer that may be used for the summer. The Council had no problems with the hookup to the shop. Devin has been paying two hookups on his property since he bought it.
Because he has been paying for this, he can have the trailer hookup as he is grandfathered in. After the ordinance that is to be passed tonight on RV parking, no one will be allowed to hook a camp trailer up to the city water and sewer. Devin will have to meet all other requirements and setbacks. He also asked about his in-laws coming for a weekend and staying, and the Council felt that would be allowed if the trailer is not stored on the property. Devin asked if there could be a hookup on each lot already having a water and sewer hookup on the property. As he is taking the water and sewer to the shop, he would not be allowed to hook up a trailer on that connection as well. The Council will look into any possible variance. The Council is trying to stop properties looking like small trailer parks, and there are several properties where this is a problem.
The next item was Darin Bunn. Darin is asking to be able to build a roof on his fire pit enclosure. The pit was permitted correctly, and the permit for the roof was approved. The Council did speak with Darin about a trailer on his property that is on the City right of way. It must be moved from the City right of way as no one can have a trailer hooked up to services and have it on or partially on the City property. The Council asked if this trailer is hooked to city services because, if so, it will need to be unhooked as without an approved hookup it would be considered theft of services.
Jared Mattson has requested a permit for a calf shed and a greenhouse. If all setbacks are in order, both permits will be approved. Chad Kunz has submitted a permit for a child's playhouse. This permit will also be accepted if the setbacks are correct.
Joe Hayes arrived, so the Council made a final review of the three ordinances they desired to put in place. The first one was the Short-term Rental Ordinance, the second was the Noise Ordinance, and the third was RV parking. All three Ordinances were approved and will be in effect as soon as summaries of the ordinances are published in the News-Examiner. The full ordinances will be available from the City Clerk.
The Mayor heard from the Council with any comments or concerns.
Jeanna Matthews asked about mosquito spraying. The Mayor reported that the sprayer had been repaired and spraying will start on Friday the 19th if weather permits. Spraying will begin and then be repeated three times a week.
Kelly Jensen asked about how the problem with parking on the City right of way will be addressed. There is a letter that will be sent out informing the property owner of the problem and giving them a time frame to fix the problem before further action will be taken. Jensen asked what streets would be sealed this summer. The Mayor said he felt this year the Bottoms Road and Sleights Canyon road will be sealed. Next year they will be possibly able to do the rest of the streets using the grant the city was given. The Mayor will need to talk with Kyle, the engineer, about the grant.
Connar Lutz had no questions or concerns.
Dana Jacobsen informed the Council she had ordered 20 flags as approved at the last meeting. She also asked what is happening at the old helmet factory building. Dana was informed that the electrical in the building has been updated and the owner is using the building for some activities. Jacobsen also asked if the drains by the school could be cleaned up as they are blocked with leaves and debris. The Mayor thought the city crew could get to this soon.
The Mayor reported the City crew had used seven tons of hot mix for road patching and this is almost too much in a day. He explained the problems the crew had encountered during the process. The patching will make the upcoming chip seal last longer. The Mayor also said a tire on the backhoe was ruined and needs to be replaced.
Mayor Wilkes also told the Council that with all of the continuing issues with COVID-19 he did not feel the city could guarantee social distancing of as many people as would be attending the Marathon. He has informed the organizer, Kate Anderson, that the Marathon is canceled in Paris. Anderson has asked to meet with the Council at the next meeting.
The City crew put a 25 mph sign on Mattson Lane, and the stop signs in need of repair were completed. There continues to be a problem with speed on Paris Canyon Road. The Mayor will talk with officer Knutti about patrolling this area as much as he can.
The meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m.