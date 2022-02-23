Mayor Brad Wilks introduced Attorney Doug Wood to council members at the Paris City Council meeting February 15, 2022. Because of increasing potential for new development, the city anticipates a greater need to retain legal counsel to balance property rights and growth.
Attorney Wood, who is a Caribou County prosecutor, shared a first reading draft of an ordinance proposal which would control long-term RV and tent camping within city limits except in an RV park.
He shared recommendations regarding developer responsibilities in proposed subdivisions and said that the city should establish well-defined specifications for roads, sewer, water, etc., because once the houses are built, maintenance will be the city’s responsibility.
Wood also suggested that the council reach out to neighboring cities that are experiencing growth. He complimented council members for being concerned citizens who want to do what’s best for everyone.
Mayor Wilks and the council expressed appreciation to Wood for attending the meeting. Wood left a document with the council outlining his retainer fees and said that although he is busy, he would be pleased to provide legal guidance.
Mayor Wilks said that Sunrise Engineering is working on the city’s water and sewer capacity and helped with the Department of Environmental Quality (D.E.Q) grant which will help pay for a sewer system upgrade study. He said his greatest concerns are the sewer lagoons and the water capacity needed in case of fire.
Council member Jeanna Matthews said that she needs to report to the state by the end of April how the city spent the Idaho State COVID or ARPA money. It will be used to fund chemical treatments needed in the sewer lagoons.
Adam Johnson and Dillon Rich of Planning and Zoning updated the council on a special meeting held February 9. Rich said that planning and zoning meetings can be more effective if people will ask at least a week ahead to be included on the agenda and provide a short summary of their request. Johnson suggested the possibility of utilizing the Army Corps of Engineers to assess the feasibility of building homes on specific lands. For example, he said that the city might be held liable if they granted a building permit on land that is a swamp.
In planning for July 4th events, Mayor Wilks reported that the Bear Lake High School FFA will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs on Saturday, July 2, at Memory Park during the concert. He is also checking on volunteers to head up the youth rodeo and parade.
The mayor is also working with a company to create new “Welcome to Paris” signs for Highway 89.