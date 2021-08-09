Paris City Council held its regular meeting on Aug. 3. All members were present. The Council approved the minutes from the meeting held July 6. No meeting was held on July 20 as the Council did not have a quorum present.
The Council heard from Ruben Martinez. There is a parcel of land that he would like to purchase and build a home. The land would only have 60 feet frontage. If Martinez purchased this land, it would create two lots with inadequate frontage. Due to the insufficient frontage, the Council denied the request.
Jamison and Paul McPherson were present to talk with the Council on the next step to proceed with the request to apply for a subdivision permit. The McPhersons were directed to start meeting with the newly formed Paris City Planning Zoning Board. Adam Johnson is the chair of the Board and will let McPherson’s know when the first meeting is being held.
Sarah Wallentine is requesting to build a porch in the front of her home. Brent Lewis was present to speak for her. The porch would be less than 20 feet from the front property line. The Council informed Wallentine to turn her plans into the City and pay for the public hearing publication, as a variance will be necessary for her to proceed.
The Council was informed that there is a request to vacate the Right of Way from Beck Lane to Sleight’s Canyon. After discussion, the Council determined more information is needed. The requesting landowner does not own the land on both sides of the lane.
The Council approved a request for a water line replacement on 1st South.
A landowner adjacent to the Cemetery has requested a written easement from the City. This request will need to be handled by the City Attorney, Joe Hayes.
The Council approved the request to purchase a push mower.
The Mayor informed the Council of a complaint that a resident uses a sewer cleanout to dump sewage from an RV. The resident claims they are just rinsing the RV after dumping the sewage at the dump station at the City Park. The resident will be sent a letter that at no time can the cleanout be used to put waste in the sewer system, even rinse water.
The Council was informed of a request by Mitch Poulsen for Paris City to participate in forming a Master Plan. Poulsen had spoken with Adam Johnson on this matter. Rich County is also doing this; the cost to the City would be significantly reduced if Paris works with the County and other Bear Lake County cities. Paris did have a Master Plan about 20 years ago. The Council approved moving forward with the Master Plan creation project.
Adam Johnson, Planning and Zoning Chair, addressed the Council and requested that the Council set up a P and Z Board budget. Johnson also stated the City needs to develop a Storm Plan. The Council decided that Wayne Davidson will be asked to attend the next Council meeting to be brought up to date on the Planning and Zoning progress. Johnson will also provide all Council members with costs of Water Meters for the City.
The Mayor polled the Council for comments or concerns.
Jeanna Matthews has not further comments.
Kelly Jensen said that a resident is having trouble finding the water shut-off valve for his property and requested help from the City crew. The Mayor will have the crew work on this problem.
Connar Lutz asked if the City had received the contract with Joe Hayes for services and his retainer. Hayes will provide the City with the contract before the next meeting.
Dana Jacobsen had been contacted by Tyler Gundmason asking if the City had received the Fun Run participant’s breakfast check. The check has not yet been cashed. Dave Matthews, City Clerk, stated he had not received the check.
Jacobsen also asked if the City Crew would complete the work on Fielding Street before school starts.
Jacobsen also asked if impact fees have been added to building permit costs and are being collected.
The Council moved to pay the bills. The Council then moved to adjourn the meeting.