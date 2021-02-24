Paris City Council held its regular City Council meeting on Feb. 16. All members were present, with Kelly Jensen appearing by phone.
After the meeting’s regular business, the Council heard from Matthew Hill and Eddie Hansen from Keller Engineering. The engineers talked with the Council about the best time to perform the seepage test for the sewer lagoons. It was decided that late summer or early fall would be the most valuable time to do the tests. The possible results from the tests could result in the need for improvements to the sewer lagoons.
Wayne Davidson could not attend, so he will be contacted and asked to appear by phone for the next meeting to finalize the Building Inspector questions and the Ordinance for tiny houses. The Council is questioning the need for a Building Permit if a permanent Green House is being installed. The Council reviewed progress on the project on Bird Lane. The City will provide the landowner with a bill outlining the engineering costs.
Joe Hayes was present with the application for a kennel permit required if someone has more than four dogs. The permit will cost $25.00. There will also need to be an informal hearing of the requesting party and landowners within 300 feet. Hayes will make the necessary changes to the Ordinance and provide the final copy at the next meeting.
The Council heard Todd Garbett’s request to discuss a possible building on property he is currently interested in. The Council felt that if there is no plan to divide the lot if requested, Sewer and Water could be approved.
The Mayor then polled the Council for any comments or concerns.
Jeanna Matthews reported that the Covid grants are on a first-come, first-served basis. Direct Internet cannot install fiber optic to the City Hall until April. It is unknown if there will be any money available by that time. It Council decided to go ahead with a new router that would permit wi-fi in the building for now.
Connar Lutz asked if the grader has the wing on because, after the recent storms, this will be necessary on several roads.
Kelly Jensen had nothing further. Mayor Wilks reported that the alternator went out on the backhoe this morning. There has been a new alternator ordered and will be replaced as soon as it comes in.
The City will contact Rocky Mountain Power with the request to repair the several street lights on Main that are not working. There were a truck and trailer parked in the middle of the road by the Sleighride hill. It was felt that this was a renter of the B&B located there. The owner will be contacted and told to provide appropriate parking for tenants. The snow from the Church parking lot is creating a hazard. The snow needs to be piled at the other end of the lot, and the City can then haul it from the area if necessary.
Dave Matthews reported on the water rights appropriations that are currently underway. It may take years for this process, but he has responded to the current information requests.
The Council then adjourned the meeting.