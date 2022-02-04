The rezoning proposal made by Adam Johnson of Paris City Planning and Zoning was unanimously approved at the Paris City Council Meeting February 1, 2022. Councilwoman Dana Jacobsen made a motion to amend City Ordinance 376.4-1 with a second by Councilwoman Jeanna Matthews. City Clerk David Matthews said that the amendment will be written and posted publicly in The News Examiner.
The amendment designates two distinct zones in the city. Future building in Zone 1, which basically is the downtown portion, requires a minimum of one-quarter acre. Future building in Zone 2, the outlying area, which is within city limits, requires a minimum of one acre.
The council previously set a moratorium deadline of June 15 on the formation of any new subdivisions until a study can be conducted on the impact to the city’s water and sewer systems.
Johnson recommended that all building proposals be funneled through Planning and Zoning and that the current City Ordinance 376 be updated and clarified to remove ambiguities, such as “property owner may be required to. . . .” He said the ordinance should more clearly state what is and what is not permitted.
Mayor Brad Wilks asked that a copy of City Ordinance 376 be provided for each council member’s review for the next meeting.
Mayor Wilks also said that he is working on acquiring the services of a new attorney to aid with legal matters for the city.
With the Rocky Mountain Power beautification grant that Jeanna Matthews acquired, she suggested planting maple trees on main street. She reported that the trees on main street in Preston are spring snow crabapples. Council members voiced concern about adequate water for new trees on main street and proposed planting in the city parks where there are already sprinkling systems.
Connar Lutz asked if cinders could be applied to icy city intersections.
Dana Jacobsen mentioned that the “Welcome to Paris” signs at both ends of the city are looking faded and asked if new signs can be installed. The mayor said he will check into the situation.