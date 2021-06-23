Paris City Council held its regular meeting on June 15. All members were present.
The Council completed the normal business of the meeting. The Council held a discussion with Joe Hayes about Subdivisions. The Council and Mayor do not have all of the necessary information to decide if the City infrastructure can support additional homes a subdivision would add to the City. The majority of the Council voted to put a moratorium on approval of subdivisions until this information is received. They are requesting an impact study and expect it to take approximately a year to obtain the necessary information. The Council expressed the message that they are not trying to prevent growth but instead ensured that those already receiving services could continue to meet their needs.
The next item on the agenda was Whitney Johnson and a splash pad. Adam Johnson appeared for Whitney. Johnson presented the Council with a request to be allowed to continue finding costs for a splash pad at the Paris City Park on 200 North Street where the proposed area is West of the restrooms. Johnson stated the splash pad could save water if several families were using the site instead of running an open hose at their residence. The Council has also said if water becomes a dire situation the water can be turned off to the area.
The pad that has been looked at is about a 1,000 sq. ft. area. There would be a holding tank for the used water and that tank would be used to water the lawn and shrubbery at the park. The maintenance would be about the same as a sprinkler system. It would not turn on unless someone was playing on the pad. There was a discussion about possible grants for the project, and several businesses and individuals have stated they would make donations to the project. The expected cost for the hardware kit would be approximately $11,000. There would also be the cost of building materials and labor. The Council approved the motion for Johnson to continue to work on costs and specifics for the project and report back to the Council.
The Council then heard from the Mayor about concerns that have been raised about some graves that have never had adequate grass planted on them. The unplanted plot has been an issue for several years. The Mayor was able to obtain better grass seed and has instructed the City crew to plant these areas and give each area daily watering to ensure adequate sprouting occurs. The Mayor felt this would correct the problem.
The RV Ordinance was on the agenda, but no discussion was held on this issue.
The next item was signs for the cemetery to ensure that family members know the areas they may decorate. The only place where decorations are allowed is on the gravestones where it will not interfere with groundskeeping chores. No items such as cans or objects can be left on the headstones or placed in any trees. All of the trees are City property and not part of the plots. Signs will be obtained to reflect this policy.
The Mayor has been checking homes that are watering on days not assigned to them. Currently, anyone living south of Center Street will water on odd days; those living North of Center street will water on even days. The residents not in compliance will first be given a warning, and the second violation is a $50 fine; the third violation is a $75 fine. Residents must pay all penalties within 15 days or their water may be shut off; all penalties and a $250 hook-up fee must be paid to have the water restored. The Mayor and Council hope not to have violations reach this point and are asking all residents to comply. In addition, residents should set automatic systems for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Watering hours are in effect until the last day of September.
Kaleen Humphreys reported on the status of the 4th of July celebration. All groceries have been ordered. Humphreys will complete an inventory of existing supplies and will purchase any needed equipment. Several people have volunteered to help. The City is looking forward to the event. Janet and Nile Nelson have agreed to be the Grand Marshalls for the parade.
The next item was for brick repair on the City Hall. There are several areas of concern. The Council determined that an engineer should be contacted to determine what corrections and upgrades need to be made to obtain bids. The Council agreed to proceed with getting an engineer for the project.
Jeremy Jensen has asked for a variance. The Council agreed that a public hearing on the matter needs to be held. Accordingly, a public hearing will be scheduled.
The City has been contacted about two groups that would like to do a service project in the City while staying in the area. One group of 30 is coming in the next week. The Council suggested that they could pull weeds in preparation for the 4th of July. The other group is about 60 people, and that project has not been approved or a project identified.
Cody Miller, who was in attendance at the meeting, informed the Council that his local religious group is also willing to do service projects and is always looking for something like this.
The next item was Christmas lights. Dana Jacobsen asked the Council for permission to order 2,000 LED lights for the Christmas decorations. The Council approved her request.
The City Attorney, Joe Hayes, informed the Council that the ongoing work would depend on the final decision of what direction the Council will go with the Moratorium and Planning and Zoning. The Council decided that the City of Paris needs a Planning and Zoning Committee. The Council asked Adam Johnson if he would serve on the three-person committee, and he agreed. Therefore, the Council will select and appoint two more members.
With the decision being made that the City will have a Planning and Zoning Committee, Joe Hayes said that the Council could hire him by the hour or pay a monthly amount for a retainer. He will draw up the necessary papers and attend all council meetings. The Council decided to go with the monthly retainer.
The Mayor then polled each Council member for comments or concerns.
Jeanna Matthews told the Council about a new round of COVID money available to the City, and it is called ARPA. The Mayor instructed Matthews to go ahead and apply for the money.
Kelly Matthews and Connar Lutz had no further comments.
Dana Jacobsen asked about abandoned cars and equipment on City right-of-way. There is a nuisance ordinance that should address this problem. Jacobsen also asked about the property that Jim Marshall purchased from Coleen Hansen. The area she was inquiring about may need to be vacated by the City.
The Mayor reported on repairs necessary to the City dump truck. The Mayor also said some of the required asphalt work had been completed, and some needs to be redone.
The Council asked how many short-term rental applications have been completed, and they were told three had been completed, with others in progress.
Council members asked if any fire restrictions for fireworks are in place. So far, nothing has been issued.
The Council then moved to go to an Executive Session with no questions being made after returning to the public meeting.