Paris City Council held its regular meeting Dec. 21,2021.
The results of the city council election held November 2 were approved by a roll call vote at the Paris City Council meeting on December 21. Incumbents Dana Jacobsen and Jeanna Matthews were reelected as council members. The approval had been delayed due to the lack of a quorum at the previous council meeting.
Former mayor Brent Lewis has two large grills and three custom-made griddles which have been used to cook the traditional 4th of July breakfast held at Memory Park. He offered to trade them to the city in exchange for money to purchase a grill for his personal use. The action was approved. Mayor Brad Wilks thanked Lewis for all he has done in the past.
Council member Jeanna Matthews reported that the application for the Rocky Mountain Power grant has been submitted, but she hasn’t yet received a reply.
Currently, the city has a sewer hook-up fee of $2,000 for new connections. In the case where a private entity has paid to install a sewer line for a proposed subdivision, it was suggested that a resolution be written stating that the sewer connection fee should be paid to that entity rather than to the city for a period of five years.
Adam Johnson, who oversees planning and zoning for the city, recommended that the city establish two different building zones. He said that presently the city has zero potential for commercial growth. Mayor Wilks asked Johnson to bring a map to the meeting in January showing his recommendations.
Sunrise Engineering is working with the city to apply for a Department of Environmental Quality (D.E.Q.) grant to help pay for a study which could result in a sewer system upgrade. The application deadline is January 14.
Jeanna Matthews said that the ARPA money report needs to be reported on by March.
Mayor Wilks said that the city will continue to plow Bird Lane but cannot remove snow over the hill connecting with Wallentine Lane.
Mayor Wilks reported that the trenches for both the sprinkler system and the power lines in Memory Park have been redone. He also said that the sprinkler system in Sleight Park is finished except for tying into the city water line.
