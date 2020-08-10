The Paris City Council held its regular council meeting on Aug. 7. Dave Matthews, City Clerk, and Jenna Matthews, council member, appeared by phone.
After the regular business of the meeting, the council heard from Doug Taylor. He was requesting a building permit for Paris Creek Storage on Hwy 89. The permit followed all regulations and was approved.
A building permit was presented for a storage shed for Lana Merrill and Michelle Humpherys. Both met all requirements and were approved.
Chris Clausing addressed the council for a building permit and request for sewer hook up for the property at 50 S 1st E in Paris. The building meets all requirements. The sewer permit will be approved as soon as the location of the closest hook up is investigated.
The monthly bills were then reviewed, and a motion was made and approved to pay them.
The council was polled for any concerns or comments.
Dana Jacobsen had received a complaint that the cemetery was not being adequately maintained. Jacobsen checked out the allegations made in the complaint. The city crew is mowing as time permits with the current road project. Jacobsen felt that the cemetery is being taken care of adequately. Jacobsen also reported that the water bill coupon books have arrived. They will be sent out before the end of the year.
Kelly Jensen, Connar Lutz, and Jenna Matthews had nothing to report.
Mayor Wilks reported that a citizen is requesting to have the sewer hookup fee waived. The building in question has not had sewer previously, nor has it been a dwelling in the past; it was just a storage shed. The request for waiver was discussed by the council, and they felt the waiver would not be granted as several other citizens in the same circumstance were charged a hookup fee as well.
Wilks discussed the spraying of some city roads with the mag chloride solution. He asked the council to wait until next year as the project for this year has been expensive, and he does not want to completely use all of the money available. The council agreed.
Jacobsen made the motion for the meeting to adjourn. It passed unanimously and the meeting was adjourned.