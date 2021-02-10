Paris City Council held its regular meeting on Feb. 2, 2021. This is the last meeting that will be available by conference call. All members were present at the meeting.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council reviewed any comments on Dawson Solum’s variance. As there were no comments or public comments, the Council approved the variance.
The next item on the agenda was to finalize the contract with Wayne Davidson. Davidson was unable to attend the meeting, and the item was tabled until the next meeting.
The next item was tiny houses in Paris. The Council is leaning toward requiring that all dwellings be over 1,000 square feet. The Council will make a final decision at a later date.
The next item was a request from the County Commissioners asking for a letter of support for removing the old County Courthouse. The Council and Mayor felt that because no entity or organization has presented a viable plan, there was concern the City could end up being responsible for another empty building in disrepair. They will submit a letter to the Commissioners in support of removal of the building.
The next item was regarding sewer hookup fees. There are fewer and fewer lots in the City with sewer available to them without the City running new lines.