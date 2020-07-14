Paris City Council held it’s meeting on July 7, 2020. All members were present with Jeanna Matthews appearing by phone.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council addressed the first item of the agenda.
Nichole Crockett addressed the Council in regards to the property next to the Paris Hill building, owned by Max Eborn. Crocketts are interested in buying the property and wanted some history on the it. Mayor Wilks explained that at one time the Shepard Hardware store was on that property. The building shared a wall with the Eborn building. The Shepard building fell into disrepair and then collapsed and collapsed. The City ended up removing the building. The lot is only 27’ wide. This width would not allow for construction on the lot as any building would need to be 20’ back and 10’ on each side of the building. This only leaves space for a 7’ wide building. The Crocketts asked about the possibility of just setting up a pop-up shelter on a day by day basis or maybe for a weekend. Using the tent would be something the Council felt could be allowed. Currently, there is no water or sewer on the property. The Council also suggested talking to the property owners on the north side and ask about purchasing a small portion of land from them to have enough area to allow a building. The Crockett’s were mostly interested in something such as a Hickory Shed on the lot. The Crockett’s will look at the suggested options and go from there.
The next item was concern about the trailers that were parked on the Josh Otero property. There was concern that trailers were being set up on the property and rented out. Council members learned it was most likely a family reunion. There has been an increasing problem with vehicles and RVs being parked on the City right of way. Parking on the street is not allowed, and violators will start receiving fines.
The next item was the sewer connections for Devin Barker. Devin had requested permission to hook a trailer up to the one sewer connection that is on the property with no dwelling as this was requested before the new RV ordinance was approved. Barker asked for approval to set up a trailer on the other lot he owns. He will be permitted to set it up temporarily, not to last longer than a year. He asked if he could put up some weather skirting. He will be moving this trailer to his father’s land, hopefully in the spring. The Council approved both of these requests. It will be on a grandfathered situation as he has paid the water and sewer on both properties since acquiring them.
The next item was the Water and Sewer payment booklets. The booklets last for two years. Dana Jacobsen was given the authority to order another case of them. Jacobsen asked if a letter could be drafted that would accompany the booklets reminding residents of the need for building permits before beginning projects, RV parking regulations, watering hours, and winter parking requirements. This was approved by the Council.
Joe Hayes arrived at the meeting and discussed with the Council the letters he had sent out to residents that are in violations of City Ordinances. The letters have been received as the City Clerk has received some calls regarding these letters.
The Council did not have anyone else they felt needed a letter at this time.
The Council decided to donate some food products to the Senior Center that will go outdated before next year’s Fourth of July celebration. The Council also decided to visit donating to the Montpelier Rotary club towards next year’s fireworks in the Spring. The Council approved both of these actions.
The last item on the agenda was a request for a building permit from Mark Budge. He is requesting to build a deck on his house. The Council saw no issue with this and approved the permit.
The Mayor then heard questions and concerns from the Council.
Jeanna Matthews and Dana Jacobson had no comments.
Connar asked if they had received a bid for the ADA ramp in front of City Hall. Mayor Wilks had not received one yet. Wilks will follow up with the Engineer to see what the delay is. The Stake President is asking for their bid for the Tabernacle also.
Kelly Jensen asked what is being done about the RVs that are parking on the city right-of-way. Joe Hayes, city attorney, suggested that Mayor Wilks talk with the Sheriff and enter an agreement so the Sheriff’s Department can enforce Paris City Ordinances.
Mayor Wilks informed the Council that the county would start chipping road, hopefully, this week. The Mayor also requested approval for purchasing sand for the Rodeo Arena. The arena has several things needing repair. The Council asked that a list be prepared, and they will prioritize the list and decide how much they can afford at this time.
The Mayor had some problem areas brought to his attention. He will get with the city crew and decide what can be done to fix the problems.
The Mayor had been informed that there had been some issues with the recent water samples. Dave Mathews said there had been chloroform in the sample but no e coli. There has to be a clean test before everything is cleared. The holiday caused some problems with the timelines. Dave had the crew put a little more chlorine in the water and that corrected the issue.
There was a recent issue with a citizen at the cemetery who was visiting a grave. There was a burial going on at the time. Because of the way the burial party had parked, he was unable to leave the cemetery. The citizen wondered if burial parties should park outside the gate. He would like to meet with the Council about this issue.
There were no other issues. A motion was made, and the meeting adjourned at 9:20 p.m.