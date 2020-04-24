Paris City Council held it's regular meeting on Apr, 21, 2020. The meeting was held by conference call.
Connar Lutz was absent from the meeting. The agenda was approved as written.
The first item on the agenda addressed by the council was Patricia Romney-Dog Ordinance. Ms. Romney was concerned because two dogs who reside close to her home came at her when she was walking down the street. She stated she felt the dogs nipping at her legs and they were barking loudly. Other neighbors in the area have told her they have the same experience with the dogs. Ms. Romney asked if Paris City has a leash ordinance. She felt that dogs should be confined to their property and not be able to leave their property. She has a rental property and often families and small children using her facility. She was concerned for the safety of her clients. The council will all be emailed copies of the current ordinance and decide by the next meeting if changes need to be made.
Ms. Romney will check with the council at that time.
The next item was the activities on the third and fourth of July. The Mayor felt they should plan as if this can be held, and then if changes need to be made closer to the date, the council can do that.
The next item was building permits for Mary Nye for a new 27' X 30' garage, and Randy Long, who would like to make an 11' X 21' greenhouse. Both property owners have filed the necessary paperwork. The properties and structures seem to meet all the required criteria. The council agreed that after a physical inspection, the permits could be issued if everything is in order.
Road repairs were the next item on the agenda. Tyson Hansen has offered to help train Robert on how to grade the roads so they have the proper crown and drain appropriately. The council felt this would be a benefit to the city and approved Hansen providing this training. The city would also like to patch some of the paved roads, but at this time, materials are not available. The asphalt road repair will be decided at a later date.
The last item on the agenda was the charge for the use of the City park for the Bear Lake Marathon planned in June. Kate Anderson will be here on the 24th to visit the park and answer any questions the Mayor or council has. Anderson had agreed to provide the necessary staff to control parking of vehicles and will use a lime marker to mark the approved parking. The Marathon committee has agreed to pay $150 for the park. There will be some additional Porta-Potties if needed. Cody's is providing the food and will bring some additional dumpsters. The Mayor wondered if they should check with Dillon Rich to obtain an additional dumpster. The Mayor will follow up with Rich.
The question arose if Triple T provides the potties or if they service the cities Porta Potties.
The council reviewed the bills and asked if there were any any questions. One issue was the cost of electricity on one of the sewer pumps. It seems that somehow about 40 feet of garden hose had gotten into the sewer and had caused the pump to pump continuously until the hose was removed. There was also some engineering work done in preparation for the sewer pipe to the Lavoy Eborn property.
The bills were approved and paid.
The council had an opportunity to state any comments or concerns.
Dana Jacobsen asked about the legal notice for the public hearing that needs to be held for the three new ordinances. If possible, the council would like to see that meeting held on May 14. They will decide in time to get the notice in the paper for the necessary length of time. She also asked if the city crew could get all the curbs cleaned so the storm drains will not plug up. The Mayor felt this could be done.
The Mayor said he would have the city crew get at least one Porta Potty up to the Cemetery by the first part of May, and closer to Memorial day, they will take a couple more there for the busier part of the summer.
No other comments were made. A motion to adjourn the meeting was made, and the meeting ended.