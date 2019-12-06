Paris City Council held its regular meeting on Dec.3. All members were present. After the regular business of the meeting, the discussion turned to the agenda.
Water/Sewer connection to Bear Lake Valley Market was the first item on the agenda. Robert Miskin, owner of the market, was there to talk with the council. Several years ago when he purchased the building from Max Eborn, the only water or sewer connection was to the actual market. Eborn wanted to make some improvements to the building he still owned. Eborn and Miskin have a contract that allowed Eborn to hook to the water and sewer in the Market. The Eborn building is up for sale. Miskin would like to end this agreement and have the Eborn building obtain a separate water and sewer so his service won't be put in jeopardy and in a situation he has no control.
The situation of this building violates the current water and sewer ordinance. The council is looking at its options to resolve this matter. Miskin had concerns that this information may not be disclosed to a new buyer until after the sale.
Miskin also has requested a building permit for his residence. There was a structure on the back of the home that was poorly built. He has removed this structure and poured a new foundation. He is asking for the permit so he can rebuild the new structure on his house. There were no issues with the permit. The building permit was approved.
The next item on the agenda was snow removal on Hwy 89 by the Court House. The city crew is starting at 7 am and snow blow the sidewalk and area between it and the street so the employees at the courthouse will not have to walk through the snow to get to the building. All of the snow from this area is hauled away. The City will request that the chain link fence be moved back so the city crew can snow blow the area. They are working on getting a routine that will work well for both the City and the County employees. It took five hr of man time this first snow. The council all felt the area looked good.
The next item was the payment for fixing the leaks on lines to the Court House. The water pipes were hit when the crews were working on the new courthouse. The parts that had to be repaired and the man-hours resulted in over $13,000 in repairs. The city is going to talk to the County about being reimbursed for this as it was a direct result of the construction. The City is willing to trade for materials and dust coat. The Mayor and Wilks are planning to meet with the Commissioners at the Dec. Commissioner meeting.
The Council then was polled for comments or concerns.
Brad Wilks requested that the power company be contacted again. There are still some street lights that are not working. Wilks commented that there would need to be some repairs made on the snowblower.
Dana Jacobsen asked what needed to be done to fix the Christmas lights that are out. It was reported that one section shorted out. It will be fixed this week. The Mayor also stated he had found a place where he could purchase commercial garland. He asked the council if they wanted to tinsel that a community member had commented on being too old replaced. The council felt it was okay for this year. The Mayor will purchase it for next year. The city has an opportunity to try out a lift truck that is for sale. They are identifying some projects that would be typical of what it would be used for. They will decide after trying it.
Kelly Jensen had nothing further.
Adam Johnson asked if the city has a current snow removal policy stated how much it snows before the crew plows. David Matthews thinks there is one. He will search for it.
The council went into executive session. It was not announced what the executive session we be for but did state there would not be a decision made. The public portion of the meeting ended.