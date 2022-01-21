Dana Jacobsen was re-elected as president of the Paris City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting January 18, 2022. Councilwoman Jeanna Matthews nominated Jacobsen by saying that she has done a good job. Connar Lutz seconded the nomination, and the council unanimously agreed.
A motion to renew the beer and wine license for Cody’s Restaurant was brought before the council. Consensus was that the license is approved for 2022.
Councilwoman Jacobsen inquired about the status of the sewer lagoons. Paris City has filed an application for a Department of Environmental Quality (D.E.Q.) grant to help pay for a study which could result in a sewer system upgrade. Kevin Martin, a civil engineer with Sunrise Engineering, assisted with the application, which had to be submitted by January 14.
Jacobsen also asked about the possibility of scheduling a public hearing to propose raising sewer rates.
A change was made to the handbook stating that city employees are allowed only 80 hours of comp time during the year. Mayor Wilks said they will monitor the use of comp time, and if there are problems, they will adjust the handbook for next year. A motion was made, and agreed upon, to accept the handbook as written.
City Building Ordinance #376 chapter 4-1 was amended to read that building lots in Zone 1 must have a minimum of one-fourth acre. Building lots in Zone 2 are required to have a minimum of one acre. Council members praised Paris City Planning and Zoning commissioner Adam Johnson for his work in establishing the zones.
Discussion about utility installation associated with new construction is ongoing. Everyone agreed that clear standards need to be put in place which will include all future city growth.
Jeanna Matthews reminded council members of the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Beautification Grant monies and asked for suggestions about tree varieties that will be hardy and grow fairly quickly. The trees will be planted on main street and in the city parks. Dana Jacobsen recommended Canadian Red Chokecherry or Birch. Matthews said she will also find out what kind of trees are on Preston’s main street.
Because city streets are currently icy, Matthews asked about applying cinders to the intersections. Mayor Wilks said cinders have been applied to some intersections. He will check on the matter.
Mayor Wilks reported that the band for the city’s 4th of July celebration has been set up for Saturday evening July 2. The program is traditionally held at Memory Park.
Tammy Fischer has been hired as the new city clerk to replace David Matthews, who will be retiring in March.