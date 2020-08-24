Paris City Council held its regular meeting on Aug. 18. All members were present. One item on the agenda was removed.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Council discussed the requirements that would be needed for a building permit on the property where the Shepard Building Store had been located. After a discussion and review of the ordinance, it was decided that the owner would need to apply for a variance, and the adjoining property owners will be contacted building, a permit could be approved. No permit would be approved for sewer of water on this property.
The Council made the final decision on having Mag Chloride applied to some of the gravel roads. The Council decided to wait until next year for this project.
The next item was the water/sewer connection to the property at S 1st East. The property has previously had water but no sewer. Several maps were viewed, but no definite location of sewer could be determined. It was approved to install sewer, but the city crew and Mayor will visit the property to decide where the hook-up should be located.
The next item was the road South and East of the Cemetery. A citizen has requested that the road be graveled as the road condition makes access to the property past the cemetery difficult. The Council discussed the area and decided as there was another way for the property owner to access their property, the request would be denied as the roads or owned by the city but are unmaintained roads.
The last item on the agenda was the Cemetery Ordinance. Several people are leaving plants and decorations on the grades in areas that interfere with the grounds maintenance. The items are being moved to the appropriate area by the headstones, but the families keep moving the decorations back onto the graves.
The only time decorations are allowed on the main grave is the week before and after Memorial Day. A copy of this part of the ordinance will be copied and posted as well as given to families where decorations are an issue.
There was also an issue about several deteriorating headstones on graves where no family members exist or are in the area. There will be contact made with a Memorial company to determine what is the best way to deal with the headstones.
Bill Pettis was present and discussed the possibility of funds being raised to put a fence around the cemetery. He felt several people would assist. The project will be further investigated, and information brought back to the Council.
The Council was polled for any questions or concerns.
Jenna Matthews, Kelly Jensen, had no comments or concerns.
Connor Matthews asked about the progress on Fielding St. to help with the standing water issue in front of the school. Mayor Wilks reported that the crew is still working on the issue and hope to have it completed by the time school starts or as soon as possible after that. The drains in that area were also discussed and possible solutions to improve drainage.
Dana Jacobsen reported she is going to be on a committee for a Veteran's memorial by the new Courthouse.
The Mayor reported that a resident had asked for street repair by his home where water is pooling. The resident has an asphalt driveway that is part of the problem. Possible solutions were discussed.
The bills were paid, and then a motion was made for the meeting to adjourn.