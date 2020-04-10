Paris City Council held its regular council meeting with most of the members and the public appearing by phone with a conference call due to Covid-19 Stay at Home Order. All members were present.
After the regular business of the meeting, the discussion moved to the agenda. Dana suggested that they move to the ordinances so Joe Hayes would not have to remain on the call all meeting. Joe Hayes had reviewed and rewritten were necessary, Ordinance 376 Building Ordinance, 297 Winter parking Ordinance and 251 Nuisance Ordinance. These were all unanimously approved by the Council.
The RV Parking Ordinance, the Noise Ordinance, and the Short Term Rental ordinance will all require a public hearing. The public hearing for all three ordinances will be held on the same day. There is a tentative e day May 14, set for the hearing, but this will depend on the status of Public Meetings at that time.
The next item was the permit for water/sewer connection for Lavoy Eborn's property. The proposal was the city pay for the engineering and the installation of the pipe and Manhole. Lavoy will pay the cost of the pipe. It is estimated the pipeline will cost approximately $1,200.00. The Council all agreed to this arrangement. Work will begin as soon as Eborn pays for the pipe and the Water/Sewer hook-up fee.
The Council was updated with Max Eborn requesting a water/sewer hook -up for the Paris Hills building. The project will be started once the fee is paid.
The next item was a building permit request by Wendal Sleight. He has purchased the old Forest Service office and would like to add an addition to the back of the building. The Council approved this as the addition will meet all necessary conditions.
The next agenda item was the Burn pile and scrap metal area. People have taken inappropriate things to this pile. It was decided that the gate to the area ill be locked and can only be accessed by an appointment. The load will need to be approved before it can be placed there. There will be fines for anyone who dumps things by the gate. If this continues, they may stop all dumping.
The last item on the agenda was to allow the City Treasurer to pay certain Vendors before the Council approving the payment. The authorization is to prevent past due payments on accounts. The Council unanimously approved this item.
The Council then was polled for comments or concerns.
Dana Jacobsen reported to the Council that Cory Dimick had requested that as of May 1, a Porta-Potty be placed at the cemetery and left there for the summer. Jacobsen also asked that a new flag be obtained as the current one is worn out.
The Council was updated on the mole problem at the cemetery this year. Kelly Jensen had heard about a product that puts smoke in the holes, and this keeps the moles from returning for about two years. Jensen will check into this further. Jacobsen asked if the building permit signs could be placed somewhere besides the Welcome to Paris sign. Mayor Wilks reported that anywhere else would need approval from DOT, and that is often difficult to obtain.
Janna Matthews commented that the building permit required signs looked nice. Mayor Wilks said he hoped they worked, and people will start applying for a permit before building. There is a fine for those who don't do so.
Mayor Wilks reported that the sewer pump station needs to be fixed. There is a water leak by the Vernon Hemmert home that will need to be repaired. The repair is supposed to be completed in the next couple of weeks. There is also a leak by the Grant Passey home that needs repair.
Kelly Jensen reported that in the area of the old Wirth Eborn place, there is water just running with an open faucet. The water hose needs to be fixed to be on a float value and not just run. The Mayor will have this problem be addressed.
There were no further comments or business, so the meeting was adjourned.